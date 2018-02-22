HSC examinations: English question paper leaked in Solapur

After several reports of paper leaks on social media surfaced the previous year, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations 2018 has experienced yet another such incident on Wednesday. This time with the alleged involvement of the examination centre.

The question paper on the first day of HSC exams was found to have been allegedly leaked and made viral on social media by authorities of a junior college in Tambewadi Village of Solapur district.

The English subject question paper went viral on WhatsApp, an hour after the examinations began at 11 am to facilitate an external cheating racket around the location, according to the sources.

The leak took place from Vasant Junior college, in Tambewadi village, Barshi taluka in Solapur, which has around 250 students appearing for the HSC exam, at around noon.

As per the sources, the images of the papers were then printed at a nearby photocopy centre, where an expert answered them and resent the solved papers through the social media platform.

A resident of the village, having realised of the malpractice, surreptitiously took video-graphic evidence of the event and circulated it to the media, following which the state board officials were informed.

Currently, the junior college, which has been allegedly involved in the cheating, has come under the state board’s scrutiny.

After the state board was informed of the malpractice at around 1.30 pm, the authorities decided a probe into the matter.

“For now we are looking into the issue and we will set up an inquiry. All those who have been involved in this scam will be strictly penalised. We will not entertain any such wrong practice at any level whatsoever,” said Shakuntala Kale,chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).