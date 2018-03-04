HSC teachers’ protest: Board confident of declaring results on time

Even as the number of unchecked Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) answer papers rose to 94,85,000 following the strike called by junior college teachers, the state HSC Board said that it is confident that the Class 12 examination results will not be delayed.

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) chairperson Shakuntala Kale, the results will be declared on time even as teachers are on strike. “The government is already in talks with teachers to sort out the issue. As far as the Board is concerned, I can assure you that there will not be any delay in the declaration of HSC results,” said Kale.

The delay in checking answer sheets has created a sense of uncertainty among the students as it would significantly hinder the admission process to colleges and universities for higher education.

Junior college teachers, while pressing for various demands, had gone on a strike and had decided to not evaluate the HSC Board exam answer sheets until all their demands are met. As a result, answer sheets of various subjects are lying idle with teachers refusing to budge even as the government promised to meet some of their demands.

Vinod Tawde, minister of higher and technical education, however, asked students to not worry. “There is no reason for students to worry as the entire issue will be over soon,” Tawade had said in a text message.

"The government is very positive about the demands of the teachers and we will soon resolve the issue,” the minister added.

However, Anil Deshmukh, president of Junior College Teachers Association (JCTA), said, “Although we welcome the minister’s willingness towards resolving the issue, we cannot blindly trust his word unless the government officially accepts our demands.”

The JCTA also accused minister Vinod Tawade of passing his responsibility to the finance ministry. Deshmukh alleged that Tawade was passing the buck by saying that the finance minister was reluctant to approve the proposal sent by him to the finance ministry listing the demands of teachers.

“Rather than avoiding their responsibility, the government should be serious in tackling the issues as the future of a lot of students rely on the timely declaration of the HSC results,” said Deshmukh.

The agitating teachers’ demands include the immediate approval of salaries of teachers appointed after May 2, 2012, as they are working without salaries; application of the old pension scheme to those who are in service after November 1, 2005; salary grant to IT teachers; streamlined recruitment and payment of salaries; and implementation of the seventh pay commission by revising the grade pay. The teachers’ federation has also demanded for an immediate salary grant to teachers working in permanently unaided junior colleges, who, despite being eligible to receive the salary grant, have been devoid of it.

While some of the prominent demands by the JCTA were accepted by the Maharashtra government, few demands are yet to be accepted.