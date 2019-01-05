HT impact: Pune civic body removes illegal hoarding on Dhole Patil road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is unable to keep check on illegal hoardings in the city. On Friday HT raised an issue with the PMC regarding an illegal hoarding near Madhuban hotel, Dhole Patil road.

The hoarding that is bang opposite the PMC ward office on Dhole Patil road has been put up by the supporters of a corporator Pallavi Javale to celebrate her birthday encroaching the footpath along Madhuban hotel.The hoarding carries a massive photo of Javale along with her followers which juts out onto the footpath.

After the issue was raised by HT action against the illegal hoarding on Dhole Patil road. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Kishore Dalvi ward officer at Dhole Patil regional office of PMC said, “Earlier we have not received any complaint regarding this particular hoarding.But when Hindustan Times,raised the issue with us, we took action and the hoarding that was causing considerable inconvenience to pedestrians and it was removed in two hours. We have also decided to keep a watch on all footpaths in our area so that the area will be free from the anchoring of the illegal hoardings.”

Saurabh Jadhav, a resident of Dhole Patil road said, “Unauthorised and illegal hoardings have become a common sight in many parts of the city. This particular hoarding has been causing inconvenience to pedestrians walking on the footpath. Every time the birthday celebration of a political leader or a local corporator is done by erecting an illegal hoarding, which is a nightmare for the residents in the area. The local politicians are completely disregarding civic rules and sensibilities by putting up hoardings without legal permission.

