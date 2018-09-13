HT reporter’s experience on Pune’s first-ever ‘No Horn Day’

I started my 30-minute, 8-km ride on my two-wheeler from Erandwane gaothan to Boat Club road at 12.40 pm and within the first minute of my drive, had already counted 20 honks.

Fellow riders and motorists paid no heed to the ‘no horn day’ initiative and were on honk overdrive, like any other day. The maximum honking happened at signals, especially after they turned green, to urge fellow motorists to rush on.

The use of horns on blind turns, smaller lanes and narrower roads was understandable. The chowk at Alka talkies again had the maximum noise because of the sudden halt of a two-wheeler. At this point, I had counted at least 35 honks.

The route till Shivajinagar was not as noisy as the one from there onwards to Boat Club road. The stretch from College of Engineering Pune to Sohrab Hall, in particular, had the maximum honking because of the traffic.

The metro construction work on this road has made it narrower, because of which motorists were impatiently honking to move ahead. All through this, I had managed not to press the horn button on my vehicle, but had already added up the honk count to 58. Finally, I had to use the horn at the parking lot of my office building to ensure there were no oncoming vehicles.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 14:02 IST