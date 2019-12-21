Human chain to be formed in support of Citizenship Amendment Act at Balgandharv chowk in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:51 IST

Protests against and in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued in the city on Saturday. The protesters and supporters are currently at Balgandharv chowk and will continue their protests till 5.30pm.

The Northeast Community Organisation of Pune has organised a protest march at the Balgandharv chowk and have acquired police permission to do so. ASOMI- The Cultural Essence, a registered Assamese association which represents all communities of Assam in Pune, were on December 15, 2019, denied police permission to hold a protest. However, members of ASMOI will also be part of the protest organised by Northeast Community Organisation of Pune.

Stuti Rai, interim-president of Northeast Community Organisation of Pune, said, “Ours is an apex body for people from all northeastern states in Pune. There has always been an influx of Bangladeshi and other immigrants in the north east. It has turned into Hindu-Muslim issue in the country but for us, it is not that. We are trying to protect our identity and culture.”

“All the states in the north east have seen less development as compared to the states in India. If people from other countries come in, opportunities for residents of these states will reduce even further,” said Rai.

Starting 5:30pm, the protest in the form of a human chain in support of the law will begin at the Balgandharv chowk . The protest is being organised by residents who claim to have no political affiliation.

“I’m a local businessman and I have no political affiliation. I’m simply standing in support of the law that I believe in. Anyone can join us,” said Ram Kumar Maurya, 27, a resident of Baner, who has organised the protest in support of the Act.

The poster circulated by the group reads, “We welcome our persecuted brothers and sisters from across the borders with open arms. Let us come together and celebrate their homecoming.”

The protests against CAA had erupted in the city a day after overnight violence was reported from Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University among others in Delhi. Students from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Fergusson College, Sir Parshurambhau College, among others, had gathered to demonstrate their anger against the law.

However, the law had also found supporters in the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).