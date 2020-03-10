e-paper
Huzurpaga Bachav Kruti Samiti alleges corruption at 130-year old educational institute

pune Updated: Mar 10, 2020 21:25 IST
The members of the Huzurpaga Bachav Kruti Samiti, on Tuesday, alleged that there have been several cases of corruption at the Maharashtra Girls Education Society over the last few years.

Sharma Jadhav, former director, council body; Deepak Mehta, former committee member; Roopali Patil Thombare, advocate and member of the samite, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said, “The Maharashtra Girls Education Society has a legacy of 130 years, there has been irregularities in the financial transactions.

Rekha Palshikar, MGES secretary she said, “All allegations made by the Kruti Samiti are baseless. Infact Deepak Mehta was found doing financial discrepancies, so the council unanimously terminated him. We have all the documents and proofs that all the administration work and other things are going on legally at the MGES. Soon we are going to take a press conference to clear our stand on this issue.”

“When I was the director of the board, I tried to raise my voice against such malpractice,” alleged Jadhav.

Mehta said, “There are 120 shops owned by the society around the school premises on Laxmi road and Bajirao road, paying Rs 1 per sq ft rent. The tenants have leased out the shops for higher rents. I also have rent one such shop, however, I have repeatedly asked the council to revise the rent as per the market rate.”

Patil, a former MNS corporator and an alumni of the school, said, “The future of the students is at stake here. We demand that as per orders by charity commissioner, an administrator be appointed immediately. We will take the legal route and also file a police complaint in the case,” she said.

