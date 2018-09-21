I received immense support from college, says Ashish Kasodekar

Ashish Kasodekar, 47, is the first Indian individual from Maharashtra to have completed the ultra marathon of 333 kilometres through the mountain passes of Ladakh, Himalayas. Kasodekar shares insights about his journey so far.

Tell us about your educational background?

I graduated fromBrihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) with a BCom degree in 1992. I have always wanted to become a sportsman. I was an average student dedicating most of my time to sports. Initially, I was an athlete and was also playing basketball. Trekking happened much later in my life.

What happened after graduation?

To bolster my career, I did a correspondence course from International Air Transport Association (IATA), Switzerland and went on to work at Alitalia airlines, an Italian airlines company called. After having worked there for 13 years and becoming a branch manager, I decided to quit my job. I realised that I had gotten too comfortable with my job and my current position and wanted to built something of my own. So, I started my own travel company called the travel bench in 2008.

Tell us about your career journey as a sportsman? The highs and lows so far?

I was balancing sports and work. In 2007, I participated in Enduro triathlon with a team of 3 members which involved trekking, cycling and river crossing, along the line of the Sahyadri mountains. Along with a team, I cycled from Pune to Goa in 22 hours to mark the special day 11/11/11. The next year, we walked from Pune to Panchghani, a distance of 100 kilometres in 23 hours, to mark 12/12/12. In 2013, I rodefor 36 hours from Pune to Madurai and back, to mark 11/12/13. Though this was a bun burner challenge, recognised by the Iron Butt Association (IBA), I did for my own self. I continued to participate at several such events and eventually came to running marathons. I hit my low in 2016 atComrades Marathon, an iconic ultimate human race at South Africa when I missed the race of 89 kilometers in 12 hours, by 200 meters only. Next year, I trained harder and successfully finished 40 minutes, prior to the deadline. This kick-started my journey to La Ultra, where I finished 111 km in 20 hours and 333 km in 72 hours , becoming the first Indian to finish the marathon in the latter category, and the third Indian to finish La Ultra. Also, I was the first from Maharashtra.

In addition to the academics, how did your college help evolve as a person?

My college supported me immensely which was of great help. I represented my college in numerous competitions and the support from the faculty helped me flourish.

What are your plans?

For now, I want to celebrate my win at La Ultra 2018. The marathon organisers also decided to announce a 555 - km marathon, from the next year. Let’s see if I will compete at that too. Also, I am trying to concentrate on marathon tourism.

Your message to the youth?

Follow your dreams and keep the child inside you always alive, because it is that child who will show you what you truly want. Also, it is very important to live in the present, not the past or the future.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 17:12 IST