IAF gives clearance to Pune Airport to start work of expansion

The much-awaited clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the work of expansion of Lohegaon international airport has finally been given to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Pune , on Thursday.

Pune Airport through its official Twitter handle on Thursday tweeted, “IAF has given the clearance to the Pune airport authority for its work on expansion an 15.48 acres of land. This will expedite the process of expansion of Pune Airport”.

Ajay Kumar, Lohegaon airport director said, “We have received formal working permission from air headquarters and will now take up construction work of the terminal building and the apron on 15.84 acres of land.”

An official from Pune airport Authority said, “Though we received the clearance on March 15, the expansion work had begun months earlier. This is merely an official announcement.”

Last month, chairman of the infrastructure committee, Nitin Gadkari, had asked the state government to immediately transfer 25 acres of land to IAF and AAI. Out of the 25 acres, IAF will receive 15 acres of land in lieu of the 15.84 acres which the IAF had given to AAI, while the remaining 10 acres will go to AAI.

After a meeting with PMC officials on Monday, Pune MP Anil Shirole had said that they will discuss the issue of transfer of plots with IAF so that they can be later transferred to AAI for construction of a storage yard and an office complex.

The expansion project includes construction of a new terminal building at a cost of Rs 500 crore, a multilevel car parking for Rs 120 crore and a new cargo complex at a cost of about Rs 300 crore.

With over 80 flights operating from Lohegaon airport on daily basis, the airport currently handles around 15,000 passengers daily.