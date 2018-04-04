IBM call centre employee disregards ‘don’t swim’ warning, drowns in Panshet dam

Vimal Gupta (34), a call centre employee working with IBM Concentrix in Yerawada drowned when he went swimming in the Panshet dam on Tuesday morning. The deceased, along with nine others, were in Shirkoli near Panshet for a day-long trip, when the accident took place.

“They had booked Gunjan farmhouse in Shirkoli for their stay, which has an empty swimming pool. The owner told them not to venture into the dam waters and sought 15 minutes from them to fill up the pool. The group decided to go to the dam,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Dilip Narayan Kondedeshmukh.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Velha police station. The entire group worked at the company, police said.

Kondedeshmukh is the investigating officer in the case. Gupta went swimming in deep waters and disappeared around 11 am following which his friends raised an alarm and called in villagers to help with the rescue, according to the police. Gupta’s body was fished out at around 2 pm by the villagers.

His body was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem and his remains were handed over to his family members. Gupta has been married for two years and has a six-month-old daughter.