‘If you really want to help Sangli, adopt a village’

Many have still not received the total financial aid. When can the people expect the remaining amount?

We have already transferred most of it. We have provided ~5,000 in cash. In rural areas, out of 5,000 families, we have already covered 43,492 families, and in urban areas, out of 42,646 we have covered 40,654 - this is for the cash part which comes to Rs42 crore. For the remaining amount, which was to be transferred to bank accounts, in the rural area 35,581 families have already been given money in bank accounts; and in urban areas that figure is 4,490. For those who have not received, lists are being prepared now. Once the lists are ready, we will immediately transfer the money. That will not take more than three days.

Are the panchnamas (assessments) over now?

In the rural area, the survey was over early on because the density is not much. That is why most of them have received the bank amounts as well. In the urban areas, it was a tedious job because of population density and the high number of families. The survey was going on till the last couple of days. That is why the number is apparently less.

What are the issues faced by the health department?

Immediately after water receded, we started the clean-up. Water supply was restored immediately. Now it is almost 20 days since the water receded, but we do not have any cluster of water-borne diseases or epidemic diseases. One fear which we have is that there may be a possibility of vector-borne diseases - particularly mosquitoe-borne diseases. For that we have taken precautions - fogging, spraying, draining water - that is one area where we are keeping a watch.

Any specific requirements now that relief efforts are close to conclusions?

I must express my gratitude as we got a lot of help from all over the country, not just Maharashtra. Now the difficult part is going to be rehabilitation. I would urge big corporate houses and NGOs - if you really contribute in a constructive manner, you can adopt certain flood-affected villages and help in reconstruction and rehab. For example, some of the village schools are damaged. Books we are providing, but they can help in form of school kits - notebooks, pen and pencils, compass, school bag, shoes. There are approximately 55,000 schoolchildren affected from government and non-government schools, up to Class 10..

