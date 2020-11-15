e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Illegal hookah parlour raided in Hinjewadi, owner booked

Illegal hookah parlour raided in Hinjewadi, owner booked

PCMC police commissionerate has enforced a major crackdown on illicit hookah parlours and illegal tobacco consumption in the area

pune Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:23 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Subsequently, the police have raided hotels and restaurants in the area looking out for violations.
Subsequently, the police have raided hotels and restaurants in the area looking out for violations.(Hindustan Times)
         

The Hinjewadi police on Thursday raided a hookah parlour operating in a hotel and arrested two persons in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the police have recovered hookah equipment worth Rs 2,800 from their possession.

The two accused have been identified as Abhijit Ashok Shivtare (30) and Pankaj Shankar Kadu (32), residents of Warje Malwadi. Police naik Ganesh Babu Shinde has lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the police, the hotel was raided as it was found that they were running an illegal hookah parlour. A case has been registered against under section 4 (A), 21 (A) of section 285 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The PCMC police commissionerate has enforced a major crackdown on illicit hookah parlours and illegal tobacco consumption in the area.

Subsequently, the police have raided hotels and restaurants in the area looking out for violations.

Additional commissioner of police Ramanath Pokale said, “We found hookah being served at illegally in the hotel. Accordingly, action was taken and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.”

Meanwhile, police officials maintained that strict action was in the offing against illegal hookah parlours after the commissionerate received complaints from citizens in this regard.

top news
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Left front plans show of strength as central agencies tighten noose
Left front plans show of strength as central agencies tighten noose
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In