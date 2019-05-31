Imbibe skills and face techno-driven warfare effectively, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Modern warfare has become the by-product of modern technological advancement and eventually, you have to imbibe the skills and face this techno-driven warfare squarely and effectively, said Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Air Marshal Dhanoa was addressing cadets after the passing out parade of the 136th course at National Defence Academy on Thursday.

“The improvement in the range and power of fire-arms and combat-gear; the introduction of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons; and the advent of sophisticated electronic and night-fighting capabilities has transformed the range and tempo of warfare,” Dhanoa said.

Air Marshal Dhanoa said extensive use of digitised communication and high-tech sensors at the operational level; real time battlefield-surveillance; target acquisition and reconnaissance has made it complex and multi-dimensional. Eventually, you have to imbibe the skills and face this techno-driven warfare squarely and effectively.

The passing out parade was held at NDA’s Khadakwasla campus near Pune on Thursday. A total of 291 cadets graduated from the Academy as they passed through the portals of the prestigious Khetarpal Parade Ground.

These were 218 cadets from the Army, 34 cadets from the Navy and 39 cadets from the Air Force. These included, 15 Army cadets from the friendly foreign countries.

The foreign cadets belonged to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Maldives and Papua New Guinea.

Reminiscing his days as a cadet, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said, “NDA has always been very close to my heart. It has emerged as an iconic institution, a global brand of excellence promoting the cause of jointmanship and camaraderie.”

Divisional Cadet Captain Sandeep Koranga won the President’s gold medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Adjutant Divyam Dwivedi won the silver medal for standing second in the overall order of merit, and Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan won the bronze medal for standing third in the overall order of merit.

‘Kilo’ Squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for being the Champion Squadron which was presented during the parade.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:46 IST