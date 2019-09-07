IMD issues heavy rain alert for ghat areas in Pune district

pune

Sep 07, 2019

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued heavy rain alert for ghat sections in Pune and adjoining districts, including Satara and Kolhapur till Monday.

Due to reduced rainfall in the dam catchment areas, the authorities, reduced the dam water discharge on Saturday. From the Khadakwasla dam, 13,981 cusecs was discharged at 2pm on Saturday through Mutha river.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Strong westerlies from the Arabian sea are bringing in more moisture which is leading to heavy downpour over Konkan, Goa and parts of central Maharashtra. The presence of offshore trough from north Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast is also responsible for the heavy rainfall.”

However, Shivajinagar and Lohegaon on Saturday recorded 0.9mm and 1.4mm of rainfall respectively. During 24 hours from 8.30am on Friday, ghat sections like Tahmini recorded 19mm rainfall while Shirgaon and Ambone recorded 17mm and 13mm rainfall respectively.

IMD also issued a heavy to very heavy rain warning at isolated places over Raigad,Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for next two days.

