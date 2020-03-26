e-paper
Home / Pune News / IMD issues thunderstorm forecast for city

IMD issues thunderstorm forecast for city

pune Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:15 IST
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning forecast for north central Mahrashtra, south central Mahrashtra and Marathwada.

According to IMD, Pune too will witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds. This will continue till March 30, but the days to watch out for will be March 28-29.

“In last 24 hours Maharashtra has witnessed thunderstorm activity with rains at few places in interiors, where upon Vidharbha continued to be warmer, while Akola recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, Bramhapuri recorded maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius and Parbhani was recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius. The next five days the weather likely to be active in state with thunderstorms rain and lightning. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph, is likely at isolated places in districts of Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of Weather, IMD.

According to Kashyapi, there is a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is extending upto 9.5 km above mean sea level over western parts of Afghanistan and neighbourhood , while there are other western disturbances as a cyclonic circulation extending between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level over north Pakistan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir. An induced cyclonic circulation extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level lies over south Pakistan while another cyclonic circulation at 1.5 km above mean sea level lies over south Gujarat, besides a trough extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level from east central Arabian Sea to south Madhya Pradesh is also adding to the current thunderstorms.

WEATHER CHECK

March 26 maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius, minimum 19.0 degrees Celsius, generally cloudy sky, very light to light rain very likely, thundery activity.

March 27 maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius, minimum 18 degrees Celsius, generally cloudy sky, very light rain likely, thundery activity.

March 28 maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius, minimum 17 degrees Celsius with generally cloudy sky.

March 29 maximum temperature 35 degrees Celsius, minimum 18 degrees Celsius with generally cloudy sky, very light to light rain very likely, thundery activity.

March 30 maximum temperature 35 degrees Celsius and minimum is 19 degrees Celsius, with generally cloudy sky, very light rain very likely.

March 31 maximum temperature 36 degree Celsius and minimum 18 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy sky.

