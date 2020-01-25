Implementation of 7th pay commission: First meeting held between PMC and employees’ union

pune

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:39 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to disburse grade pay to its 20,000 employees as per the recommendation of seventh pay commission, civic officials aware of the development said.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and Leader of the House Dheeraj Ghate conducted a meeting on Friday with PMC employees’ union, municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and the officers’ union to discuss the implementation of the seventh pay commission.

“Employees union demand implementation of the 7th pay commission, but the administration is of the view that the salary of the staff is already higher than that of state government employees and hence, it is not required. We have requested the unions and the civic administration to reach a middle ground so that elected members can take a decision on it,” said Rasane.

Rasane said that if the new pay scale is implemented, it would put an additional burden of Rs60-Rs70 crore on the PMC exchequer. “The pay scale of PMC employees is already high while the civic body’s revenue is low and hence, when we take a decision on the implementation of the grade pay, we consider all aspects of it,” added Rasane.

Ghate said that almost 70 per cent of PMC employees fall in the class three and class four bracket. “They are employed to undertake cleaning work and we will surely implement the new pay scale for them,” said Ghate.

“We need to conduct a series of meetings to come to a conclusion and find common ground,” added Ghate.

“We offered the employees’ union an option to increase their other incentives, rather than the basic pay hike. However, they are not ready for it,” said Rasane.