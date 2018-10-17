In a first, Pune builder booked in cheating case filed by his fellow partner after joint venture goes sour

Kondhwa police have lodged a cheating case against two builders, Rahul Goyal and Akash Goyal of Vedant Buildcon, for allegedly committing criminal breach of trust and fraud against their partner (the complainant). The complainant Rajiv Shivnath Sonkar ( 53), a resident of Waterfront society in Kalyaninagar, said that the builders did not abide by the rules of a signed business contract between them, which led to the registration of the first information report (FIR).

According to the police, the incident took place in 2015 in Pisoli. Real estate developers who lack adequate finance often collaborate with builders with good and stable finances to execute large projects. The current case is based on a similar line, wherein the two developers (Vedant Buildcon and Rajiv Sonkar) came together to jointly implement a project in Pisoli.

It is for the first time in Pune that a criminal case has been lodged against a business partner by his fellow partner who had entered into a joint venture for development of the project.

The police further said that Sonkar, who runs Dynamic Realty Ventures, entered into an agreement with Vedant Buildcon, whose office is located Bund Garden and run by the Goyals, for the development of land measuring one hectare and 7R(a unit of land measurement) in survey no 4 and survey no 6 in Pisoli. According to the agreement, it was decided that Sonkar would get 123 flats in the bargain in the project (the project is now complete). However, due to volatile market conditions and recession in the real estate market over the past few years, the project got delayed. Later, Sonkar was given only 75 flats out of 123 as stated in the complaint.

Sonkar had taken bookings for 123 flats, but did not get the remaining 48 flats. Hence, he requested the builders since the agreement was signed in 2015 till the project was completed to allot his share, according to the agreement, which was binding on them. When his pleas fell on deaf ears, he approached the Kondhwa police and lodged a complaint, police said.

Police sub-inspector Vivek Padvi, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the builders did not abide by the contract between them and the complainant. “We have lodged a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian penal code (IPC) against the builders and the investigation is underway,” he added.

