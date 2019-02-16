India needs long term, consistent policy against Pak-sponsored terror: Pune’s defence experts
At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed on Thursday and many others injured in an IED blast that targeted their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highwaypune Updated: Feb 16, 2019 16:38 IST
Former military commanders and anti-terrorism experts who had served in Jammu and Kashmir have called for a long-term action plan against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on Indian soil, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.
First Published: Feb 16, 2019 16:37 IST