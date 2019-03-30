Indian Medical Association teams up with Pune district authorities for ‘end TB programme’

The Pune wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), announced a tie-up with district tuberculosis(TB) officials on March 27, where discussions to end TB and to achieve the set target of eradicating TB by 2025-2030 under the national “end TB programme” took place.

About the same Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Maharashtra IMA, said, “We have been directed by IMA headquarters to contribute towards the 'end TB programme’ of the government. District TB officials will help in finding defaulters (patients missing treatment/losing follow ups) and notify the doctors”.

Dr Sanjay Darade, Pune district TB officer (rural) said, “The tie up with private doctors is do that we can find missing cases, as TB patients who seek treatment through private sectors, are not registered with us.The doctors must therefore ensure that all patient details come to us.”

Method of spitting for patients diagnosed with TB is very important. Every doctor must counsel their patient regarding the same, so that the infection is not passed on to others in the community, added Darade.

Besides that, authorities are planning on educating all its members regarding standards of TB care in India and to promote Nikshay Poshan Yojana, where financial assistance is provided by the government, to patients suffering from TB in every district.

IMA to promote Nikshay Poshan Yojana that offers Rs 500 to a patient every month till he is on treatment

In 2018, total 16,519 cases were notified in Pune which includes (Pune Corporation, Pune Rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Corporation out of which 11,256 notifications were from public health sector and 5,263 were from the private

Notifications have increased in Maharashtra from 68,484 cases in the year 2017 to 2,67,706 cases in the year 2018, from private doctors.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:35 IST