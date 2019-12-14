e-paper
Indo-Lanka joint military exercise, Mitra Shakti, concludes at Aundh Military station

pune Updated: Dec 14, 2019 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The 7th edition of the India-Sri Lanka joint training exercise, Mitra Shakti 2019, concluded on Saturday at the Aundh Military Station, Pune, with a joint culmination exercise. The exercise was witnessed by Major General Anil Kumar Kashid, general officer commanding, Shahbaaz Division, in the presence of senior army officers and defence officials of both the participating countries.

The Sri Lankan observer delegation was led by Major General HPNK Jayapathirane.

A contingent comprising 120 personnel each from the Sri Lankan and Indian Army participated in the exercise.

The 14-day long exercise, which began on December 1, focused on enhancing interoperability for developing the capability to undertake joint operations in counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate. The themes chosen for the joint training exercise were both, live and contemporary affecting both the nations alike.

The culmination exercise showcased the standards achieved by the contingents during the joint training and demonstrated the commitment as well as capabilities of the participating armies in working closely with each other to maintain world peace under the United Nations flag.

Both the contingents displayed enthusiasm and professionalism while practising counter insurgency and counter various terrorism drills during the conduct of the joint training exercise which has been a great learning experience for both the contingents.

