Institutions must meet challenges of digital revolution through internationalisation: UGC chairman

pune

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:01 IST

Header: 4th International Conference on Transcending National Boundaries

Cultural shifts, technological disruptions, rising cost of delivering quality education along with students expectations have changed the way higher education used to work earlier, hence, the subject of this conference is important,” said D P Singh, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC). He was speaking via video conference at the inauguration of the 4th International Conference on Transcending National Boundaries at Symbiosis International University, Lavale.

The two-day conference, with the theme ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ is organised by Symbiosis International (deemed) University (SIU) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) was inaugurated on Friday.

UGC chairman DP Singh and Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia attended via video conference. The guest of honour for the event was prof Yusara Mouzughi, vice-chancellor, Muscat University, Oman.

Singh further said, “As we embrace the trade-driven economy, the fourth industrial revolution, our universities need to change with the pace which is unfamiliar to the higher education. And our institutions must meet the challenges of digital revolution through internationalisation.”

Sisodia said that changing technology and increase in cost of education has left students dissatisfied. “In India we are seeing dissatisfaction among students, not only with the way we engage with them in the classrooms but in their day-to-day life. So we need to make collective commitment to all youth, stating that the society will offer high quality education to all,” he said.

“There is an urgent need to change the track in school and higher education, to rediscover the purpose of education system. The entire focus of education system worldwide is shifted to making a living, whereas the most important question-what maks a good life.. is left unexplored. This has created more problems in the society such as wide-spread hatred, corruption and environmental disasters. So we need to make our students responsible global citizens.”

Mouzughi said, “The topic of the conference is important and unfortunately forgotten. Today, we are dealing from problems of crime to corona. The role of diversity and inclusion is at a primary importance to me. Till now, I was at the receiving end of internationalisation, today, being a vice-chancellor, I have the opportunity to make an impact. Oman and India both are very welcoming countries and links between both go back to 5,000 years.”

Prof SB Mujumdar, chancellor, SIU; Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, SIU; Rajani Gupte, vice-chancellor, SIU and M M Salunkhe, president, AIU were present on the occasion.