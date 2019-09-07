Inter-Services Athletics Championship at Army Sports Institute,Pune from Sept 7 to 10

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:11 IST

Army Sports Institute (ASI) is set to host 69th Inter-Services Athletics Championship at their campus from September 7 to 10.

Top athletes- Subedar G Lakshamanan (National Champion 1,500 metres and 5,000 metres), Junior Warrant Officer Nirmal Noah Tom (400 metres National Champion), Havildar Avinash Sable (gold medallist in the Asian Championship in 3,000 metres steeplechase) Petty Officer and shot putter Tejinder Singh Toor (gold medallist at the 2018 Asian Games) will be seen in action during the four-day championship.

The Inter-Services Athletics Championship will serve as a test bed for selection of services sports control board team which will be competing against the state teams and railway sports promotion board team at the National Championships.

This year championship promises to bring out certain record breaking performances from the athletes in the track and field events.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 18:10 IST