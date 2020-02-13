International conference on nuclear waste management at SLS on Feb 15

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:06 IST

A one-day international conference on nuclear waste management: law and policy will be organised by the Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University), February 15 at the Professional Development and Continuing Legal Education (PDCLE) Hall.

The international conference aims at making the participants aware of the status and need of nuclear waste management, spreading awareness among legal practitioners, research institutes, industry, authorities,students, academics and non-governmental organisation and most importantly, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and exchange of ideas with the aim of creating a well-rounded position paper on nuclear waste disposal.

The welcome address will be given by the convener of the conference, Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright scholar, director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune and will be attended by Yogesh Patil, head, research and publication, Symbiosis Centre for Research and Innovation, SIU; Anupam Saraph, professor, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research, SIU; Thomas Schomerus, professor in Energy and Environment Law, Leuphone University, Germany and Dörte Fouquet, partner, Becker Buttner Held (Specialised Energy and Infrastructure Law Firm) Brussels, Belgium. The welcome address will provide the attendees an introduction to the topic and highlight the importance of nuclear waste disposal in today’s world.

The conference will consist of two plenary sessions- the first session will be on the topic of ‘Legal regime of energy and nuclear waste management in India’ with J Koley, head, Directorate of Regulatory Inspection, AERB and Thomas Schomerus as the panellists followed by the second plenary session focusing on the topic of ‘Integrated Waste Management System’ by Dörte Fouquet and CP Kaushik, associate director, nuclear recycling group, BARC, as the panellists.