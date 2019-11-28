International symposium on quantum information technology in Pune from December 2

pune

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:27 IST

An international symposium on Quantum Information Technology (ISQIT 2019) is being jointly organised by the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Joint Advanced Technology Centre (JATC-IITD) from December 2 to December 5 in the city.

The event will be attended by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD (R&D), Chairman DRDO and Satish Chandra Jha, Chairman NTRO. Dr Sudhir Kamath, Director General (MED, COS and CS), MH Rahaman, Director JATC-IIT Delhi and Dr CP Ramanarayanan, vice-chancellor, DIAT, will also be present as patrons of the event.

Academic and industry experts from India and all over the world will assemble to discuss the worldwide progress and effectiveness of the current initiatives of India through invited talks, technology tutorials and closed-door panel discussions during the four days of the event. Accordingly, the future road map of India will be discussed upon to make India one of the world leaders in quantum technologies.

Quantum technologies concerns the study, control and manipulation of quantum systems with the goal of achieving information processing, secure communication and superior sensors beyond the limits of the classical world.

It is an interdisciplinary field, lying in the crossover of areas such as quantum physics, condensed matter physics, computer science, mathematics or electrical engineering. Having a genesis that can be traced back to the origins of quantum theory itself —with the discovery of quantum features as quantum superposition, entanglement and no-cloning, the field of quantum technology is the new technology frontier. Quantum technologies support entirely new modes of computation, provably secure communications, simulation capabilities unattainable with classical processors, sensors and clocks with unprecedented sensitivity and accuracy, or the pioneering generation of certified genuine randomness.

The organising committee has experts from various DRDO laboratories, including ANURAG, SAG, CAIR and DYSL-QT, experts from DIAT, C-DAC Pune, TIFR-Mumbai, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras and IIIT-Pune.

The co-convenor of the event Dr Manisha J Nene, DIAT, Pune and the director of DRDO lab, DYSL-QT, on quantum technology are hopeful that the event will help India in formulating the future road map to bring India to the forefront of progress in quantum technologies applicable to defence, medical and other civilian applications.