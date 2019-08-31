Kalyaninagar residents take on Maha-Metro, allege violation of environmental norms

pune

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:18 IST

Pune Residents of Kalyaninagar, on Saturday, alleged that the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has violated the environment norms prescribed by the government during the construction of metro in the area.

‘Metro Samvad’, an interactive session, was held by Kalyaninagar residents, in association with Maha-Metro at Clover Water Garden club house on Saturday evening. The residents put forward the problems faced by them due to the metro construction.

Satya Natrajan, a resident of Kalyaninagar, said, “Instead of implementing the project as per the guidelines, Maha-Metro is violating the environmental-related norms prescribed by the government. For example, Maha-Metro axed 150 trees without permission. In the presentation given in the meeting, Maha-Metro spoke about advance tree plantation method. However, this is clearly not being implemented.”

“Not only violation related to tree cutting, but Maha-Metro have also flouted norms related to sound pollution during the construction work. There is a time limit within which the construction should be carried out. This is a residential area and Maha-Metro did not adhere to the decibel and time limit during the construction. The construction goes on even after 6pm,” alleged Deepankar Sanyal, another resident of Kalyaninagar.

“There is no proper traffic management system. Due to metro construction, we are facing major traffic jams, especially during peak hours. Recently, there was a fatal accident wherein the youth was badly injured, thus the residents are at great risk. No action has been taken by the Maha-Metro officials.” said Satish Pradhan, another resident.

Refuting all these allegations, Hemant Sonawane, Pune metro spokesperson said, “Metro has not violated any norms. We have transplanted trees by using advanced techniques and as far as sound pollution norm violation is considered, we have asked our contractors to follow the rules prescribed by the government. Give me seven days to work on the issues raised by the residents.”

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 22:18 IST