Attack blown out of proportion, says Kashmiri youth in Pune

Even as the police have arrested the two accused who assaulted a Pune-based Kashmiri journalist in a road rage incident on Thursday night, the journalist has said that the incident has been blown out of proportion.

The 24-year-old Kashmiri journalist, Jibran Nazir Dar, working with a city newspaper said that the news reports about the assault on him were widely carried in the media and were “needlessly exaggerated.“

He said, “I don’t want to further aggravate the issue. It was already needlessly exaggerated and I did not even want to file a first information report (FIR). Now, the police have taken suo motu cognisance and that was completely on their own discretion.”

He stressed that while the incident “is being portrayed as a hate crime, it’s not a hate crime. It just happened spontaneously.”

At 10:45 pm on Thursday, Dar, who was riding a motorcycle, suffered an assault after he was embroiled in an incident of road rage. The incident took place at Hotel Girija chowk on Tilak road when Dar’s Yamaha bike (HP 24 B1114) collided against a speeding TVS Jupiter scooter driven by two youths.

This led to an altercation and Dar was assaulted by the youths on the Jupiter, identified by the police as Azaruddin Abdul Shaikh (32), and Dattatray Gajanan Lawate (35).

Later, Dar in his tweet addressed to K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner, said, “I find no reason to believe that the attack on me last night because I am from Kashmir, was an organised one. Thus, I withdrew my complaint against the accused. But, apparently mob affliction is making inroads to Pune as well. Please take notice.”

The journalist explained on Saturday , “I was satisfied the moment they apologised and I withdrew my complaint.”

Meanwhile, the Swargate police have arrested both the attackers, said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (zone II).

The police have maintained it as an incident of road rage and not relating to the Kashmiri identity of the youth.

The police has lodged a case against the duo under the Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace ), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

