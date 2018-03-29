Katraj-Kondwa road tenders fail state probe

The accounts department of the Maharashtra government has passed various strictures in the controversial tendering for the Katraj-Kondhwa road, which was cancelled twice in the past.

Officers from the state accounts department visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently and raised various objections to the tendering process. The officials also instructed the PMC to submit all details about the tenders at the earliest.

The office of the principal accounts general sent two assistant audit officers, Sachin Bhavsar and Vijendra Sawant to the PMC on March 14 for verification. The officers raised various errors in the letter written to the PMC.

The civic body had earlier invited tenders for the Katraj-Kondwa road when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was in power at the PMC.

The letter sent by account department said, “The PMC claimed that 40 percentage land for the project is in its possession but it’s not the fact. Many things in the tenders are contrary to the Public Works Manual.” As the tender amount quoted by contractors was 21 per cent higher that the estimated cost, it was scrapped.

Later, the PMC once again invited tenders during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) tenure. However, the bid was 35 per cent higher than the estimate cost, forcing the civic body to cancel it again.

Following the controversy, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and scrapped the tendering process.

Now, this is the third time the tendering process has been completed and tenders awarded.

Opposition parties took objection to it and filed a complaint with the central vigilance commission and accounts department. As per the complaint the accounts officers go through primary documents and passed various strictures against the Municipal Corporation in the tendering process.

The officers from acccounts department also blamed for not doing the land acquisition for the proposed road and making some changes in the terms and condition of the tender process.

Officers from the accounts department inspected the documents and on March 14 and passed strictures.

The PMC has been asked to submit documents for further inspection.