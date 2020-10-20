Keeping pregnant mothers safe, and ensuring newborns secure

pune

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:04 IST

Julie Robinson, 35, was pregnant for the third time in December 2019. However, due to complications, she delivered a preterm baby within eight months of pregnancy and the baby faced breathing issues. To add to her woes she received a piece of shattering news that she had tested positive for Sars-Cov-2-virus which causes the Covid-19 infection and would have to be shifted to a government facility.

Robinson is one of the 498 new mothers who tested positive for the virus and sought treatment at various stages of pregnancy and even for post-delivery care at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) Sonawane hospital, Bhavani peth.

The hospital is declared as a dedicated Covid-19 maternity hospital since May this year.

Julie says that her experience at the hospital completely changed her opinion about government hospitals.

“I was sent in our private car from the private hospital on the next day after the C-section operation when I tested positive for the virus. They did not arrange for an ambulance even after such a major operation. We had to go in our car and I didn’t even get to see my child,” she said.

“I was admitted at Sonawane hospital for ten days as I was asymptomatic. They took great care of me and other mothers who were admitted at the hospital. We not only received treatment but also emotional support,” she said.

The 80 bedded hospital was turned into a 50-bed hospital to make sure all safety norms were strictly followed. Out of the 50 beds, 30 are reserved for pregnant women while 20 for the babies.

Dr Madhuri Rokade, resident medical officer, Sonawane hospital, said, “We had mothers who faced pregnancy complications and also tested positive for Covid-19. For such mothers, we have to provide emotional support. We also have post-operative care for mothers and babies who test positive and are sent from private hospitals for maternity care.”