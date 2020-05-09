e-paper
Khadki Cantonment Board to be locked down completely for two days

Khadki Cantonment Board to be locked down completely for two days

pune Updated: May 09, 2020 19:57 IST
On the lines of Pune Cantonment Board, Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) which houses a population of at least 70,000 residents will be completely sealed for the next two days to strengthen the Covid-19 micro-containment strategy.

Currently, two micro-containment zones are operational in the area with the health department and police officials keeping strict watch. The area has recorded two deaths and 23 positive cases till date while twelve persons have been cured.

Khadki Cantonment Board’s resident medical officer Dr Ranjit Bhosale said a meeting with all the stakeholders had been taken and two micro-containment areas identified where the densely populated zones are being subjected to strict restrictions of lockdown.

According to the new plans, the KCB administration will be barricading the entire area and starting Mohalla clinics where a team of nine doctors will carry out checks of each and every resident from the containment zone with the help of voter list.

KCB currently has a dedicated Covid-19 health centre to quarantine patients . House to house testing is going to increase and very strong restrictions will be put in place to curb the outbreak, said a senior officer of the administration.

