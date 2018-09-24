Kharadi accident accused Jasud was driving without licence

The Chandannagar police, who are investigating the accident involving the death of Kantabai Sahebrao Sonune (61) and Nayan Ramesh Mokale (11) in Kharadi on Wednesday, have found that the car driver Saurabh Shashikant Jasud (20) did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

Accordingly, he was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Gajanan Nandanwar, who sent him to prison for the said crime. Advocate Ashok Sanpkal represented the accused in the court.

Two cars were racing against each other in Kharadi, when Jasud who was driving a Honda City, lost control and ran over the woman and her 11-year-old grandson.

He also rammed into four parked vehicles at Satav Vasti off Kharadi-Mundhwa road around 8.30pm on Wednesday, abandoned his car at the crash site, got into another vehicle which was a high performance sports car, and fled from the scene of the crime.

The family members and relatives of the deceased had staged a rasta roko after the accident alleging that the culprit driver’s father was an influential PMC tax official while one of the relatives was the former member of Zilla Parishad and the duo were trying to hush up the case.

They further demanded that the accused be arrested after which his licence was checked and he was sent to jail.

