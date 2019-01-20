Khelo India 2019: Platter that suits all who partake in games

The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach and Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) India Limited is ensuring that is precisely the case at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 at the Balewadi sports complex.

In what is the biggest sporting event in the city since the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2008, 9,000 participants, officials and fans are being provided with three full-course meals per day by one of the country’s largest integrated services company.

Satisfying the consumers and bringing smiles to everyone’s faces are just two of the many things BVG are looking to provide at the Balewadi facility. Gautam Chheda associate vice president, BVG explained the process that goes behind making sure everything from food and beverage to logistics goes on seamlessly.

Chheda said, “BVG is originally from Pune and our promoters are from Maharashtra. We were extremely passionate about the event as it was the first time Khelo India is happening in the state. Being here we also have all the resources in place. That’s why we participated in the bid and after a stiff competition we succeeded.”

The chefs prepare food in three different sessions from 5 am to midnight.

They work different shifts to ease the load although maintaining the co-ordination between the entire team serves to be a tedious task something that BVG appears to have avoided with the help of a streamlined structure.

“We have a central kitchen along with three serving centres and our employees work in shifts.

‘We also have been receiving feedback from people regarding the food served as we do not want to compromise on the quality. We want to feed people who have come from across the country the best food they could have asked for.”

While it’s not possible to cater to everyone’s tastes, Chheda tries to vary the meals to the best of their ability in order to cater to everyone’s taste. He said, “We have a variety of chefs on our team.

As we have people coming from different parts of the country, we have kept options available.”

In a large scale event like Khelo India, the concern of food poisoning is at large and a valid concern too.

At times, it may seem like a rampant epidemic that is nigh on impossible to stop, but that is certainly not the case according to BVG chief.

A firm believer in Quality Control (QC), Chheda knows that as BVG officials are the ones picking up the raw materials that goes into cooking which they’ve either cultivated or purchased from various food corporations giving them the much-needed certification.

“The major grains, spices and water used here has been manufactured by BVG. Even the vegetables used are cultivated at our farms as it helps in controlling food poisoning.

Only the milk products are sourced from the various vendors we’re working with, but the milk amount of milk products used are far less in comparison to the rest,” he stated.

