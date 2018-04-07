Kirloskar steps up for small and marginal farmers with smart farm technology solutions

Considering the challenges faced by farmers, especially small and marginal farmers, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL) has meticulously designed and developed the KMW ‘Mega T’ power tiller after a detailed study of their farming requirements.

The ‘Mega T’ has the versatility of a tiller, and the comfort and performance of a tractor.

Antony Cherukara, vice-president, corporate strategy and business head agriculture said, “KMW by Kirloskar is focused on transforming and enriching farmers’ lives through innovative technology, products and delivery. Today, success in farming is about smart investment and farm yield can only be increased through mechanisation which should be affordable and create ownership, and this is what we at Kirloskar strive to do.”

He further added, “I urge farmers, especially small and marginal farmers, to make full use of the ‘Mega T’ to increase farm productivity. Kirloskar has always supported the farmers and with investments over Rs 100 Crore, our aim is to ultimately benefit each and every farmer in the country”.

Farmers having less than two hectares of land cannot afford expensive machines like tractors. However, they are in dire need of farm mechanisation and allied solutions to improve productivity. Kirloskar has addressed this need through its complete range of KMW products - Mega T 15, Mega T 12, Min T 5 and Min T 8 among others.

R. R. Deshpande, joint managing director, KOEL said, “Continuous and proactive planning and strategic measures have made KOEL one of the biggest and most sought after engineering solution providers globally. The introduction of the entire KMW range of the power tiller and power weeder shows our commitment to the farmers and our support to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.”