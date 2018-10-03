Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi temple changes diktat to request: No shorts, no sleeveless, no mini-skirts

The temple trust of the famous Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur waded into controversy on Tuesday following a diktat that was issued in the morning concerning a dress code for visitors, which was then turned into an “appeal” by trust president Mahesh Jadhav.

The initial directive released by the Western Maharashtra temple management committee came following a management committee meeting, and stated that a new dress code will not allow women or men to enter into sanctum sanctorum without “sufficient” clothes worn.

This was to be introduced from October 10, the first day of the Navratri festival.

The trust further clarified that, “entry for visitors wearing shorts, sleeveless tops and sleeveless shirts and miniskirts will be banned”.

As news of the new rules at the Mahalaxmi temple spread quickly women politicians were the first to react.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said, “Instead of concentrating on women’s attire, the temple and society should focus on various women’s issues and address it. Issues like women’s safety and injustice should be discussed.”

Another NCP leader Vandana Chavan added, “Society is mature and people know very well what to wear where. “There is no need to make rules for it.”

Judging the reactions of people in general and the politicians in particular, trust president Jadhav, at 6pm, issued a statement saying, “There will be no rule, but we will appeal to devotees to keep the sanctity of the temple and wear decent clothes”.

The Mahalaxmi temple is located at Kolhapur and was constructed in the 7th century. Lakhs of visitors visit the temple, most on their way back from a pilgrimage to the Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Many tourists heading to Goa from Maharashtra usually also visit the temple as they pass through Kolhapur.

Jadhav said, “Devotees from all over India and foreign tourists visit the temple. Some devotees are objecting to the attire people wear when visiting the temple,” adding, “We will soon introduce a facility to change one’s attire on the temple premises as well.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 16:37 IST