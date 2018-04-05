Koregaon Bhima violence: Milind Ekbote gets bail in one case, arrested in another

The magistrates court in Shirur (Ghodnadi) on Wednesday remanded Samasta Hindu Aghadi president and Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote in four days police custody following his arrest in connection with yet another offence about Koregaon Bhima violence. The arrest came just when he was granted bail in a case registered at Shikrapur police station.

Ekbote had been earlier arrested in another case related to the violence which was filed by a woman who was caught in the riots. The Pune rural police had filed a case at Shikrapur police station against Ekbote and his accomplices for rioting, damaging properties, conspiracy etc. On Wednesday, Ekbote was granted bail in Shikrapur case though he was later arrested by Shirur police.

About 200 police personnel, home guards and riot control police were deployed at the court to avert any law and order problem. Police Sub Inspector Atul Bhosale, who is investigating the case, produced Ekbote around 1 pm before the court of judicial magistrate (first class) J V Bhende.

The investigating officer sought his custody for investigating Ekbotes role in the case. However, defence lawyers Chintamani Ghate and Suyog Wagh opposed the police custody demand. “The incident took place three months ago. The cops had earlier arrested Ekbote in a case related to same incident and have done thorough and detailed prob and know everything. One person cannot be arrested twice in the same case ”, Ghate argued.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate remanded Ekbote to police custody till Saturday. Later, Ghate informed mediapersons that the magistrate's order will be challenged in the higher court.

Ekbote granted bail

A special court in Pune granted bail to Milind Ekbote in the second case filed against him related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. Anita Sawle , a resident Kalewadi had lodged the complaint alleging Ekbote, Sambhaji Bhide and others had caused violence at Sanaswadi near Koregaon Bhima on January 1, when lakhs of people had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Koregaon Bhima battle. The FIR is registered for offences ranging from attempt to murder, rioting, etc under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and relevant sections of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act. Ekbote had been arrested in this case on March 14 after the Supreme Court had rejected his anticipatory bail application. After expiry of his police custody, he had been lodged in Yerwada Central Jail and had applied for bail which was granted on Wednesday. Lawyers Tausif Shaikh and Kumar Kalel filed application on behalf one of the victim Anjana Gaikwad, to stay the bail. The court will hear the matter on Thursday.

Box – No press conference, public speech – Court to Ekbote

Special judge Pralhad Bhagure granted bail to Ekbote on Wednesday with seven conditions including not conducting any press conference, or participating in any public gathering or giving speech till further orders. The court has also ordered Ekbote not to leave the country without court's prior permission and report to the investigating officer whenever called. He has been ordered to also report to the police station every Monday between 3 pm to 6 pm.

Notice to Bhide Guruji, 54 others

On the application of intervenor Sanjay Bhalerao, the special judge Bhagure issued notice to Bhide and 54 others including Ekbote and police for filing their say on the various allegations related to the Koregaon Bhima violence.