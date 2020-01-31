e-paper
Koregaon Park vs Pinglenagar: Mayor revokes name change decision

pune Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:36 IST
After the residents of the posh Koregaon Park neighbourhood urged the PMC to revoke its decision to give a new name to the area between lane numbers five and nine, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, on Friday revoked this decision.

As per the request from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators Lata Dhyarkar, Himali Kamble and Umesh Gaikwad, the civic body approved the renaming the of area between lane numbers five and nine as Pinglenagar.

What followed was a series of protests from residents who were clearly unhappy to lose the brand equity associated with the toniest address in the city. Several citizen groups condemned this decision and also carried out a signature campaign on Friday.

Residents Riti Malhotra, Dilnawas Damaniya, Swami Bhupesh of the Osho ashram, Sanjay Patil, Sangeeta Tiwari, Jagdish Gupta, Danny Lobo, Pratibha Kaushik, Neena Narsinghan, Madhavi Kutti and Neelam Patil opposed the PMC move. The citizen’s group under the leadership of Tiwari, met Mohol on Friday put their views forward.

Mohol said that he assured the residents that the decision will be revoked and the name Koregaon Park will be retained for all the lanes in the area.

Tiwari said, “We thank the mayor for respecting citizens views and keeping the locality name as it is. Since, Koregaon Park is a brand in itself, we did not understand as to why did the civic body approve of the name change earlier.”

