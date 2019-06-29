Load BDP lands on 7/12 extracts: Pune Municipal Commissioner

To check encroachment and selling of plots on reserved bio diversity park (BDP) land, Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner, has instructed the district collector to mark the areas that fall under BDP reservation.

Rao said, “I have instructed the district collector to mark the BDP reservation on all BDP plots. The civic body has handed over the list of survey numbers to the collector for the land falling under BDP. Marking the plots will put a stop to legal selling of the area. The signboards will prevent people from purchasing the land as the state government has announced zero construction in BDP area.”

The Maharashtra government approved the BDP concept proposed by Pune Municipal Corporation. The BDP areas are Bavdhan, Chandni chowk, Wadgaon, Sinhagad road hills, Dhayari, Ambegaon and Katraj.

Medha Kulkarni, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA), recently raised the issue in assembly pointing out that lands under BDP are getting sold and plot are earmarked despite reservation. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the PMC to file police case against the offenders and take necessary steps to preserve BDP lands.

Social activist Anita Benninger ran a signature campaign demanding public signs recognising reservation on BDP lands. Many civic activists participated in it and handed over their demands to municipal commissioner. Their demand includes no land selling in BDP area. The commissioner has accepted their suggestion and instructed the district collector to make entry of BDP reservation on all the 7/12 extracts falling in BDP area.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 14:25 IST