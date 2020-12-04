e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Local traders unite to have their bite of e-commerce biz

Local traders unite to have their bite of e-commerce biz

Traditional traders have teamed up to developed their own e-commerce local application and reach out to consumers.

pune Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
CAIT, a leading advocate for small traders and business in country, has appealed to traders and their organisations to collect information from their respective areas
CAIT, a leading advocate for small traders and business in country, has appealed to traders and their organisations to collect information from their respective areas(REUTERS)
         

The eight-month Covid lockdown restrictions have been a boom time for e-commerce companies with traditional traders seeing a worse-than-expected slide in business.

Now traditional traders have teamed up to developed their own e-commerce local application and reach out to consumers.

Sachin Nivangune, president, Pune district retail traders’ association, said, “We are developing e-commerce websites as well as applications to reach out to consumers and deliver products at their doorsteps, besides providing attractive discounts. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is helping us to develop an application.”

Devendra Sarda, chief executive officer of online supermarket store Picodel said, “We cater to a wide range of products, including grocery, fruits, vegetables, sweets, chicken, cosmetics and medicines and deliver to customers’ doorsteps through 200 shops. At present, we are starting our service at Kharadi and Magarpatta areas on an experimental basis. Our order delivery time is within one and a half hours. We have decided to compete them major e-commerce firms by going online.”

Vijay Narela, trader and managing director of Bhartiya-Dukan (B-Dukan) application developed to bring traders under one roof, said, “E-commerce companies have badly affected our business. We are developing an app that will provide customers cash back, discounts and other offers like other e-commerce companies.”

Consumer database

CAIT, a leading advocate for small traders and business in country, has appealed to traders and their organisations to collect information from their respective areas, create database and connect to promote their businesses. The database should also cover various organisations, social, cultural and religious bodies, clubs, schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, temples and nursing homes. The information will help traders reach out to their neighbourhood as per their needs and demands.

Seminar on e-commerce

Rajendra Batiya, executive chairman, Maharashtra wing of CAIT said, “We are collecting information on different types of organisations so that we can connect with them. In the coming days, we will provide training to traders on how to run e-commerce business. We will also organise a statewide seminar on e-commerce challenge and solutions.”

“Connecting traders with consumers in a cohesive manner and giving the latter a right to choose a product coupled with reasonable price and efficient delivery system will benefit the stakeholders,” said Batiya.

top news
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In