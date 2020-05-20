e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Lockdown 4.0: Pune opens up partially, shopkeepers rue absence of employees

Lockdown 4.0: Pune opens up partially, shopkeepers rue absence of employees

A large number of shutters went up and shops opened up in Pune after remaining closed for more than two months.

pune Updated: May 20, 2020 14:01 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Dheeraj Bengrut | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Pune
Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road and J M Road were among the prominent shopping area in west Pune which were slowly limping back to life on Wednesday.
Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road and J M Road were among the prominent shopping area in west Pune which were slowly limping back to life on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

Wednesday morning began with a new hope for the shopkeepers on Laxmi Road, one of the oldest market places in Pune, during the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown which allowed resumption of a large number of economic activities.

As per the new directives issued by Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Tuesday, public transport, cabs, autorickshaws, malls, salons, restaurants and cafes are not allowed to function in Pune which is a Covid-19 red zone.

According to the directives, establishments selling electronics, computers, mobiles, clothes, hardware, stationery, laundry services, home appliances and offering tailoring services can be opened on certain days of the week. Masks are mandatory in public places and shops have to close for business after 7 pm. Housemaids have been allowed to resume duty in non-containment areas.

A large number of shutters went up and shops opened up after remaining closed for more than two months. Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road and J M Road were among the prominent shopping area in west Pune which were slowly limping back to life on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, Pune registered 3,747 Covid-19 positive cases and 207 deaths. The number of micro-containment zones in the city was reduced from 69 to 45. However, 19 new areas were added to this list ahead of lockdown 4.0.

Dhiraj Parmar, proprietor of D K Traders, a clothes shop on Laxmi Road said, “Today after almost 60 days we are opening our shop. We are doing the cleaning and checking of stocks. We will ensure proper social distancing. Our main problem is the absence of our employees who have gone back to their villages.”

Mahendra Bora, a cloth merchant said business had been hit badly. “We have given salaries to our staff, most of who have gone back to their states and are not willing to come back this year. It is going to be difficult for us to run our shop without them,” he said.

Yogendra Ashtekar, owner of Yogendra Ashtekar Jewellers on Laxmi Road said he was opening his shop after 65 days. He said apart from following all the guidelines, they were ensuring “footwear sanitisation” of every customer along with hand sanitisation, he said.

More relaxations have been offered in the neighbouring industrial town of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Most commercial establishments and industries in rural and urban area, private construction sites, private offices, government offices, IT companies, courier and postal services and home delivery of food in non-red zones were allowed to open.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In