Lohegaon airport implements separate traffic lanes for arrival, departure pick-ups and drops  

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:38 IST

To improve the flow of traffic at Lohegaon international airport, Pune, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) now has two separate driveways for both arrivals and departures.

Now, vehicles coming to drop and pick up passengers have two separate lanes. The entrance and exit gates of the departure and arrival gates have been changed.

This is expected to clear congestion outside the airport during peak air traffic hours, especially in the evenings.

The AAI, in a bid to give better services to passengers has also introduced two electric buses, with a seating capacity of 10 passengers each, that will ferry commuters at no cost from the arrival gate till the prepaid autorickshaw stand and the private taxi bay that is 400 metres away from the airport premises.

Vehicles that enter from the main gate drive in a circle, to go through the driveway of departure gate 1 and 2, and then exit from there.

Similarly, there is a separate gate for entry and exit of vehicles at the arrival gate. Vehicles coming to pick up passengers enter through this arrival entry gate, and go out through the exit gate.

A dedicated pedestrian pathway has also been from the arrival gate till the prepaid autorickshaw stand and the private taxi bay.

Ranjit Chauhan, an IT professional from Bengaluru said, “I often travel through Pune airport and this new vehicular movement system is good to prevent traffic jams during the rush hours. When I first came to know about it, I was bit confused as where exactly to go to board the auto due to the barricades installed in between. Signage boards will help passengers to know about the changes.”

Ashaay M who was travelling with his family said, “We are going through the electric vehicles towards the auto stand and this service at the airport is really good. Specially the senior citizens need it as they cannot walk long distances.”

AAI Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh who recently took the charge as the director said, “I have just taken charge as the director a few days ago. I am currently conducting a review of operations and new projects at Pune Airport. The new traffic movement system at the airport is for the benefit of the passengers. We shall surely install sign boards to bring clarity among passengers.”

Essential numbers

80 flights operate daily from Lohegaon airport

15,000 passengers travel daily

22,300 square metres: size of the terminal building