Love triangle: 40-year-old murdered in chinchwad

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend in Ajanthanagar area of Chinchwad on Friday evening on the suspicion of having an affair with the accused’s wife.

The accused has been identified as Avinash Dementy. While the family of the deceased, Nadu Chavan, has allege that he was murdered for demanding ₹50,000, which he had given to Dementy for a period of six months, police officials claim primary investigation has revealed that Chavan’s wife and Dementy were having an affair.

The deceased’s family alleges that Dementy refused to return the money which was given as a loan to him and hence, murdered Chavan.

According to the complaint filed by Nadu’s wife, Sonali Chavan (39), Dementy had taken ₹50,000 from Nadu and was not ready to return it. She said, “Dementy with his friend Gawali attacked Nadu with a sharp sickle on Friday. Residents rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Nandu sustained five stab wounds on his body and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

“Dementy and his friend Gawali are the prime suspects in the case. As per our preliminary investigation, we are suspecting a love triangle behind the murder which involves Dementy, Nadu and his wife Sonali,” added a police official. A case has been registered at the Chinchwad police station under Section 302 of the Indian penal code (IPC).

