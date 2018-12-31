Maha-Metro acquires land from Pune municipal corporation for rehabilitating people in Kasba Peth

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has acquired the land from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the Kasba Peth for rehabilitating a total of 200 families who will be affected by the proposed underground metro station in the area.

While addressing a press conference in the city, Brijesh Dixit, Maha-Metro chief said, “We have acquired the land of the Dadoji Kondev School in Kasba Peth which is operated by the PMC for constructing a building to rehabilitate the people who will be affected by the proposed underground metro station.”

Dixit said, “We have got the consent of many people from the area while we are yet to receive from some. We will rehabilitate all the commercial as well as residential establishments in the new building, the work of which we will begin soon.”

Meanwhile, the residents of Kasba Peth had on Thursday staged a protest against the proposed underground metro station in the area. Armed with banners decrying the facility, the protesters including women and children sought the relocation of the station.

According to the residents, about 250 families and 30 shops will have to relocate to make way for the project.

Confident of being able to convince the residents of the Kasba Peth, Dixit, said, “Maha-Metro will address the citizens and provide them with information about land acquisition process and compensation packages. We are hopeful of convincing every one by the putting forth the benefits of the projects and how it will give a boost to may developmental aspects in the area.”

These reactions from the citizens are quite natural and we will do everything needed to resolve their queries, added Dixit.

Metro route to pass through Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

Despite the staunch opposition from the citizens of Kalyaninagar to the proposed metro route going through the Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary on the sidelines of the Mula Muth river bed, Metro has decided to go ahead with their alignment. Maha metro chief Brijesh Dixit said, “We have got a final consent from the Pune Municipal Corporation as well as the state government about the proposed metro route through a section of the bird sanctuary area. We have finalised the alignment and the work will be done as it is a major project which is badly needed for the city.”

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:25 IST