Maharashtra assembly elections likely in second week of October

Maharashtra state elections are likely to be held in the second week of October this year and the model code of conduct for the same will come into effect from September 10, according to political leaders.

Chandrakant Patil, Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) state unit head and a state cabinet minister, said, “Most probably the election dates will be announced between September 10 and 15 and it will be held in the second week of October.”

Laxman Mane, the founder of Maharashtra Vanchit Vikas Party, has also claimed that the elections will be announced any time in September. “Political parties have only one month before the elections begins,” he said.

A state unit representative from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on condition of anonymity, said, “The election dates will be announced immediately after Ganesh visarjan (immersion), on September 10.”

Patil said that Fadnavis will take all the decisions regarding assembly elections. “We have decided that the chief minister will lead in this election. He will take all the decisions and the party unit and I will give him feedback,” he said.

