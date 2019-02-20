Maharashtra government will train construction workers, says Fadnavis at event in Pune

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister, on Tuesday, said that the government will now train construction workers. This step has been taken to enhance the skill of construction workers which in turn which help them raise their income levels.

The state government through the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), the apex body of real estate developers.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the government plans to employ 500 trainers. “These 500 people will train construction workers,” said Fadnavis, while speaking at the launch of housing scheme for workers in the city.

Maha-Rera started the ‘training of expert trainers’ programme at a facility in Nanded City, with the intention to train 15 lakh construction workers in the state in the next five years. Maha-Rera will spend ₹3 crore for the implementation of the initiative of creating 500 expert trainers by next year, said Gautam Chatterjee, chairman, Maha-Rera. On Tuesday, training of first 50 expert trainers started at the Nanded City facility.

Fadnavis said that his government has taken various measures for the welfare of construction workers. “The previous government spent only ₹38 crore for the workers from the welfare fund. Our government has spent ₹450 crore.”

The chief minister said that his government plans to launch a scheme to provide financial assistance to construction workers for their education.

The chief minister also inaugurated a camp organised by Medha Kulkarni, member of legislative assembly from Kothrud. Fadnavis said that while his government has started schemes for various sections of the society, there is a need for representatives to organise such camps, where people can participate and register themselves for the schemes.

“I am happy that such a camp has been organised in Pune, where people can come and get information about government schemes and enrol themselves. Our government intends to not just start the schemes, but also help people get benefits of those schemes,” said Fadnavis.

Junnar tunnel

The chief minister said that a plan is being prepared to build a tunnel near Darya ghat in order to reduce the distance between Junnar and Mumbai. “The plan will help develop the region.” The chief minister also reiterated the government’s plan to start leopard safari.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:57 IST