Maharashtra’s 108 ambulance service headed to J&K

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:34 IST

The state government-run 108 ambulance service, operated by BVG Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) will soon provide emergency medical response services in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“This will be the first time that 108 ambulance service will run in these territories. It is an achievement for us that the government of Jammu and Kashmir chose us and has shown interest in having our emergency services in its territory, said Dr Dnyaneshwar Shelke, chief operating officer of BVG group, 108.

“A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with Bhupinder Kumar, director of National Health Mission (NHM) of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on August 2,” added Shelke.

Shelke said, “There will be a total of 116 ambulances, of which, 50 will be advanced live support ambulances, and the other 50 will be basic live support ambulances. The other 16 will be more advanced versions, which is yet to be decided. The plan is in the implementation process. We intend to provide all possible emergency care to the people of those three territories like we did in the state of Maharashtra.”

Kumar said, “Yes, we have signed an MoU with the BVG group in Maharashtra, and intend to roll out he services by mid October. We will have 116 ambulances by 108. They will also set up a call centre which will have 102 as its toll free helpline number. We will also have 300 ambulances as back up.”

Successful services by 108

The 108 services in Maharashtra has successfully provided its services to at least 42 lakh patients in the state since its inception in 2014. Not just that, the ambulance service has a moving delivery clinic for women who were in labour pain and has successfully helped 33,000 women who were pregnant. Besides this, it also helped in providing aid to the road traffic accident victims and suicide victims, shared Dr Shelke.

