Man arrested for attempted murder over cricket fight

pune

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:50 IST

A man was arrested for the attempted murder of a person in Model Colony, Pune over a misunderstanding during a cricket match on Sunday.

Police are on a lookout for two others in the case.

The arrested man was identified as Rajesh Korhade, according to police sub inspector Mahesh Bhosale of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case.

Korhade will be produced in a local court for further remand on Tuesday.

The injured man, also the complainant in the case was identified as Sachin Banpatte (34), a resident of Vadarwadi Vasahat who had come to meet his friends including Chandar Vitkar, also a resident of Vadarwadi Vasahat.

While playing cricket on the Government Polytechnic ground in Model Colony, Vitkar got in a fight with one of the accused and was slapped by him.

Banpatte diffused the fight and was speaking with Vitkar and one other person when the friend of the person who had slapped Vitkar attacked the back of Banpatte’s head with a sharp weapon while two others hit him on the back with stumps, according to the complainant.

Meanwhile, one of Banpatte’s friend was attacked with an empty beer bottle, according to the police.

“The complainant and the main accused both did not start the fight. Their respective friends got in a fight with each other and it escalated. The complainant tried to diffuse the situation but that enraged the accused further and he hit him,” said PSI Bhosale.

A case under Sections 307, 324, 323, 337, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station.