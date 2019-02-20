Man arrested for flashing a woman in Magarpatta

A 21-year-old man was arrested for flashing and touching himself in front of a 24-year-old IT employee in a lift in Magarpatta. The complaint was filed by the latter.

The man, identified as Sachin Jayshankar Pardeshi, 21, a resident of Shide vasti in Hadapsar, was arrested on Monday and produced in a local court on Tuesday.

Assistant inspector Amol Kale of Magarpatta police outpost is investigating the case. According to Kale, the complainant had entered the lift of a residential building in Magarpatta City at 11:45 pm on Sunday when Pardeshi also stepped inside the elevator. When the lift started moving, Pardeshi pulled out his genitals and started masturbating in front of the woman. Though the woman wanted to go to the 11th floor, she pressed the button for the second floor in order to get out of the lift. When the lift doors opened, she ran out of the lift and headed towards the basement parking. Pardeshi followed her till the ground floor of the building before leaving the premises on his two-wheeler.

“He was arrested on Monday evening,” said Kale.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354(a)(sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station against Pardeshi.

