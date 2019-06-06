Man arrested for sexual assault of wife in Chikhali

A 25-year-old man was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for sexual assault of his wife. The accused’s mother and sister were booked for subjecting the victim to domestic violence. The man was arrested by the police and remanded to police custody by a local court on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged by the 25-year-old victim. The woman claimed in her complaint that the husband forced himself on her and had her perform unnatural intercourse with him against her will.

She told the police that the incident happened between April 26, 2018 and December 19, 2018 when she lived with her husband and in-laws. The compliant states the victim’s husband, his mother and sister used to beat her up for trivial reasons.

A case under Sections 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 376(n) (sexual assault), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (punishment for vountarily causing hurt), 504 (insult wiht an intention of causing breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at Chikhali police station.

