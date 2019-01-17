Man booked for attempted murder of former lover in Pune

A man in his fifties was booked on Wednesday for trying to kill his former lover, a 26-year-old woman after she broke up with him.

The woman was identified as Mohini Thakur, 26, a resident of Dattanagar in Katraj, while the man was identified as Lakshman Dhadave, a resident of Kolhewadi in Haveli, Pune. While the woman owns a beauty parlour, the man is a businessman.

The two were allegedly involved in an affair for a few years before the woman broke up with him.

Thakur was riding her white colour two-wheeler Honda Activa near Barangani mala of Dalviwadi located along Nanded phata around 8:45 pm on Tuesday when she was attacked. A case in the matter was registered at 2 am on Wednesday morning.

The accused man followed her in a car in which he was carrying a long blade. He crossed her vehicle near a stone crusher and attacked the woman with the blade and inflicted wounds on her neck, head, back and both hands. Thakur lost an index finger of one of her hands in the attack.

A case under sections 307 (attempted murder), 341 and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with sections 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and sections 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Sinhagad road police against Dhadave. Assistant police inspector HM Nanavare of Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:31 IST