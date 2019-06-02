Man claiming to be ex-AIIMS doctor arrested for prostitution in Pune

A manarrested on Saturday by the Pune police in a prostitution racket underway at a five-star hotel in the city claimed to be a retired doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The doctor was identified as Sureshkumar Sood, 74, a resident ofKings Apartment located along Mira road in Thane.

“He is telling us that he is an MBBS from AIIMS. However, we are yet to verify that information,” said assistant commissioner of police Bhanupratap Barge of Pune police crime branch, Crime 2.

Two girls were brought to Pune from Mumbai after showing their pictures to prospective customers through mobile phones. That was the regular modus of the racketeers, according to the police. The Pune police planted fake customers and had the traffickers send women to Pune in order to catch them in the act.

The police rescued two women who have worked in small-time acting projects in south Indian states. The two girls are in their mid-20s, according to the police.

While Sood was remanded to police custody till Sunday by a local court, the girls were sent to a rehabilitation home in Mohammedwadi near Hadapsar.

The man was working with a female trafficker known as Shahnaz alias Seema who is active in Oshiwara, Andheri, Mumbai, according to the police.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 16:50 IST