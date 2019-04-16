Man detained for selling liquor in Pune dies

A 60-year-old man, who was detained by the Sinhagad road police, for allegedly selling liquor illegally, died at the Sassoon General Hospital on Monday, where he was admitted after he suffered a heart attack in police custody.

The case papers have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as the norms demand the death of an inmate in police custody be probed by the CID.

The deceased has been identified as Sopan Madhukar Deokar (60) of Ambegaon Khurd.

According to police, a drive was launched against illegal activities due to the upcoming elections. Deokar was detained on April 10, for allegedly selling liquor illegally. The next day, while in custody, he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Sassoon hospital.

The police had informed about the development to the magistrate court. “Deokar passed away in the wee hours of Monday,” the police said.

Senior police inspector Duryodhan Pawar, incharge of Sinhagad road police station, said, “He was an alcoholic and had blood pressure issues. He had been under treatment. We have handed over case papers to the CID.”

Truck driver accused of stealing goods worth Rs 78 lakh

A truck driver has been accused of stealing a truck filled with copper coils estimated to be worth Rs 78 lakh. The incident took place between April 9-11.

A complaint has been lodged with the Swargate police by Santosh Rukari (46), manager of Hundekari Goods Transport and a resident of Aranyeshwar. Rukari in his complaint stated that the truck bearing number MH 12 FC 8376 belonging to Hundekari Goods Transport was stolen by the truck driver in Goa.

The goods were meant to be unloaded at Urse in Pune, but the driver fled with the truck and has been missing since, police said. Police sub-inspector RC Usgaonkar is investigating the case.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 17:16 IST