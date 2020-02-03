Man open fires at a car wash centre in Wadgaon, no casualties reported

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:40 IST

An unidentified person open fired at a car wash centre, on Monday. No casualties have been reported, however, vehicles stationed at the washing centre have been damaged, said police officials.

According to the police, the car was centre named Create Car Hub is located in Wadgaon Budrukh area of Pune. The incident happened in the afternoon. The man who was the intended target of the firing has been identified as Pandurang More.

Senior police officials of the area including deputy commissioner of police Pornima Gaikwad of Zone-3 Pune police rushed to the spot.

A case under relevant sections was lodged by the victim at Sinhgad police station on Monday night.